Health professionals losing their morale: Dr Fong

The Health professionals are losing their morale as they are facing challenges due to non-compliant Fijians.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says the professionals are trying their level best to safeguard Fijians, however, breach of protocols such as social gathering puts added pressure on them.

Dr Fong says the officials are getting tired, however, the Ministry has put itself in a good space and has relooked at its containment and quarantine strategies.

“From the health care workers they are getting tired, some of them are beginning to get a little bit low on the morale as every time they thought they are getting ahead of it then somebody will shift the goal post again.”

Chief Medical Advisor, Dr Jemesa Tudravu says the Ministry is keeping a close watch and is making sure that their numbers are not severely compromised.

“Our team has been able to respond to the situation when a health facility is compromised or when a staff develops COVID-19 symptoms or is exposed.”

Head of Health Protection Doctor, Aalisha Sahukhan says frontline workers play a critical role in the war against the virus.

Dr Sahukhan says the frontline healthcare workers are swabbed twice a week because of the nature of the work they do.