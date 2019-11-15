Home

Health over generating revenue: Sayed-Khaiyum

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 9, 2020 4:40 pm
Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has stated that health imperative takes precedence over generating revenue. [File Photo]

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has stated that health imperative takes precedence over generating revenue.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted this while responding to a question raised during the Nadi Chamber of Commerce & Industry Business Forum as to when night clubs will re-open.

The Minister for Economy says the government is making a constant review on re-opening night clubs and other businesses that are currently closed.

The Minister reassured operators they will be informed accordingly when a review is carried out.

He adds that like overseas, patrons are hard to control after a few drinks and clubs are one of the places where an outbreak has occurred.

Sayed-Khaiyum says night clubs operators will be consulted and they will also need to adapt to the new environment.

