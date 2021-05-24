Health officials told to maintain professionalism

Health personnel on the island of Kadavu are encouraged to maintain professionalism and be willing to go the extra mile for the people.

These were the parting words of Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete to health officials at the end of his four-day tour of the island.

Waqainabete inspected health facilities in Kadavu and visited staff to acknowledge their effort during the COVID-19 outbreak on the island.

He held talanoa sessions with several communities and villages to advocate for Non-Communicable Diseases, Climate Sensitive Diseases as well as COVID-19.

This morning we handed over the new Vunisea Medical Boat MD VatuDuiTagi. Also our “Tatau” and farewells on the ship with SDMO Dr Puamau, Roko and colleagues. Je Nayava Je Nayava Kadavu Medical Team. Nomu Liga Nomu Laga. pic.twitter.com/grtW9s2v8k — Dr I Waqainabete (@Nadokoulu) February 18, 2022

During his trip, Waqainabete adds the Soso Nursing Station in Naceva District would be upgraded to a health center to cater to the 12 villages and surrounding communities, including a primary school and a youth training center.

Waqainabete says this is all part of the Government’s focus to bring services closer to the people.