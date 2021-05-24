Home

Health officials told to maintain professionalism

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
February 19, 2022 12:08 pm
[Source: Dr I Waqainabete/Twitter]

Health personnel on the island of Kadavu are encouraged to maintain professionalism and be willing to go the extra mile for the people.

These were the parting words of Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete to health officials at the end of his four-day tour of the island.

Waqainabete inspected health facilities in Kadavu and visited staff to acknowledge their effort during the COVID-19 outbreak on the island.

He held talanoa sessions with several communities and villages to advocate for Non-Communicable Diseases, Climate Sensitive Diseases as well as COVID-19.

During his trip, Waqainabete adds the Soso Nursing Station in Naceva District would be upgraded to a health center to cater to the 12 villages and surrounding communities, including a primary school and a youth training center.

Waqainabete says this is all part of the Government’s focus to bring services closer to the people.

