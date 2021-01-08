Health of garbage collectors a concern

The health and hygiene of garbage collectors is a concern for municipalities.

This after an issue was raised that garbage collectors are constantly exposed to the stench of garbage, bacteria and toxic substances without proper protection.

Suva City Council Special Administrator Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua, says they understand the work carried out by garbage collectors is hazardous.

“Prior to them getting on to the truck or to their designated area they have to go through a proper check where the gear they have on is compliant before they actually leave the depo so that is part and parcel of our operation.”

Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Health, Dr James Fong, says the requirements for protective gear has already been documented.

“Rubbish collectors do require protection, at the very least they do require the use of gloves and the necessary clothing and protective gear.”

Dr Fong adds the implementation of these guidelines is done by the Ministry of Local Government.