Health Ministry to strengthen mentoring program

The Health Minister says they will beef up their mentoring program for new nurses and other health workers deployed to rural and maritime zones.

This is after concerns were raised by various villagers in Southern Lau, who claimed that most nurses posted to their community are inexperienced and cannot handle serious health cases.

Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says that no particular health professional is perfect, however, there is a need to strengthen the connection between doctors with nurses on the islands.

“We have talked about it in the Ministry, we want to continue work on our mentoring program that we have in place so that our staff in outlying areas understand that they are not alone and there is help always available. Staff in out-lying areas understand that they are not alone and there is help always available.”

Meanwhile, the Minister is also reminding Fijians that community health workers are not certified, doctors or nurses.

This comes as it has come to light that most villagers continue to put pressure on these medical workers, with the expectation of executing roles done by qualified health professionals.