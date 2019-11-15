Health Ministry to monitor Fiji Day celebrations

Teams from the Ministry of Health are conducting risk assessments to ensure Fiji Day celebrations are safe to attend or host.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they have been approached by businesses, municipalities and even families enquiring about COVID-19 guidelines.

He says their COVID-19 Management team have been discussing celebrations under the new normal.

Article continues after advertisement

“Individual municipalities may have arranged something but they do ask for guidance and we provide it. But then again they have the health teams. So there are rural local authorities and health teams that are part of the town and city councils. They are in close contact with us and also our health inspectors.”

The main celebration at Albert Park in Suva has been approved following thorough discussions with government stakeholders.

Dr Waqainabete says it’s important to celebrate safely.

“The Ministry of Civil Service is the lead agency in the celebrations at Albert Park and in other centres. They have been liaising with our teams. Our teams provide technical advice in the COVID-19 framework that we have at the moment.”

Some businesses in Suva have already received approval notices for Fiji Day.

Spotters from the Ministry of Health will be out on Saturday to observe Fiji Day activities on the ground, ensuring COVID-19 protocols are followed.