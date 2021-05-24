Health Ministry to establish COVID testing providers

The Ministry of Health will soon approve community testing providers.

This comes as the Health Ministry plans to remove the requirement for a three-day hotel stay for fully vaccinated travellers from Travel Partner Countries.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the Ministry is supporting current efforts to have more testing sites throughout Fiji for travellers to book for testing, without requiring a hotel stay.

Dr Fong says they are working with the Ministry of Trade and Tourism and the Ministry of Economy on the final phase of approving this in-country testing by private entities.

He adds that currently 17 sites have been identified to carry out these tests.

“We are just going into the process of approving community testing providers, and once they set themselves up for operation we just have to do a quick check to make sure that they are actually able to do what they say they will do.”

Dr. Fong says once this is approved, travellers will then only have to book for the test and not book for the hotel stay to support the test.

He also highlighted that these private entities will ensure the test is available and the results will be reported back to the Ministry of Health.

These same entities will also be mandated to report any international traveller who defaults from mandatory testing and the individual will then be subject to legal punitive measures.

Earlier, Dr Fong clarified that the three-day stay in a Care Fiji Commitment (CFC) hotel was never a quarantine adding that the hotel stay is in place to facilitate the testing requirement on day two of arrival.