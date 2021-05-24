Health Ministry to be more people-focused: Dr Waqainabete

The Ministry of Health will be more active in bringing their services to the people.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete told villagers of Vuniwai in Saqani, there has to be a healthy relationship with the community adding that it’s important to maintain their link.

He says this is part of their plans to improve their public health care and reach out to communities in rural remote locations.

Dr Waqainabete has advised the Divisional Medical Officer North Dr Tiko Saumalua to ensure that services available at the Savusavu Hospital are brought to the people of Saqani.

The Minister says specialist doctors at the Labasa Hospital have now resumed their programme of conducting clinics and other services at the Savusavu Hospital after a short break.

This, he says will also be extended to the Saqani Health Centre to cater for the villages in the Tikina Saqani, Tawake and Navatu.

Dr Waqainabete has also assured the people of Vanua Levu of the continued presence of health officials and visitations will be back to normal now.

The Minister also highlighted that health officials are available for consultation should the community need any assistance or advice.