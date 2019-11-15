Health Ministry takes proactive measures

As the risk of the new deadly Coronavirus continues to escalate, the Health Ministry is on high alert taking the necessary proactive measures.

The virus which originated from China’s Hubei province has now claimed 56 lives and new cases are being confirmed in other countries.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says while China is taking rapid and strict measures to contain the virus, Fiji needs to remain alert.

“China is a very big country and it has its own very strong Public Health programmes in place. It also had to deal with outbreaks and epidemics and has done very well. So we also trusting that China will and they have done diligence around protecting its people and in doing so will help protect us.”

While there are no confirmed cases in Fiji as yet, Dr Waqainabete says necessary steps have been taken to ensure all checks are done for travelers coming from China and other countries where the virus has been detected.

“Around the world the virus has spread, as I’ve there are now 4 cases in Australia. We have been told initially that our risk were low and we continue to watch what’s happening around the world and make strategies and every country around the world are strategizing as we speak.”

The World Health Organization is yet to make a decision on declaring the outbreak “a public health emergency.

By making the decision not to declare a global public health emergency, WHO officials cited a limited number of cases abroad, and strong, preventative containment measures in China.