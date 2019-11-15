Health Ministry stepping up COVID-19 response efforts

The Ministry of Health has spent millions of dollars on quarantine facilities to cater for those arriving into Fiji during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Health Minister says they have also made a lot of purchases following the allocation of $40m in the COVID-19 Response Supplementary Budget.

It’s estimated that the Ministry has spent up to four million dollars in its overall response to COVID-19, including paying for quarantine facilities.

“We’ve been very fortunate that we are able to set aside $40m specifically for COVID-19 and that’s been able to allow us to deal with our health services delivery”.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they have also set aside money to buy about 50 ventilators and consumables to help them fight against COVID-19 or similar infectious diseases.

“Sometimes purchases does happen and money is committed for that”.

Five of the new ventilators are expected to arrive this month with the rest to be shipped over later.

The Ministry is confident there will be similar funding for COVID-19 measures when the new budget is announced on the 17th of this month.