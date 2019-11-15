Health Ministry reviews COVID-19 quarantine measures

The increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the Pacific has prompted the Ministry of Health to review its quarantine measures.

Australia and New Zealand are seeing a resurgence of the pandemic while there are community transmissions in French Polynesia, Papua New Guinea, and Guam.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says they cannot afford to be complacent given how COVID-19 cases are emerging in the region.

One of the problems we do have is that time can result in complacency if we do not keep reviewing our actions so that fact that we have had a constant flow of repatriation and the fact that we have had one of two cases has kept us on our toes about how we manage our quarantine.

Dr. Fong says they are also reviewing their treatment protocols.

We have updated, we have spoken to overseas clinicians and they have helped us to update all or protocols so that we can even many things that we have never met before when it happens we already have a plan of how to go about it.

Four border quarantine cases remain in isolation while more than two hundred Fijians are in quarantine facilities.