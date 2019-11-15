Home

Health Ministry receives additional test kits

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 7, 2020 4:45 pm
The Health Ministry has received 277 GeneXpert test kits capable of producing COVID-19 results in just forty-five minutes.

The kits contain 2,770 cartridges that will further assist the Ministry test for the virus accurately and efficiently.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes says they continue to stand with Fiji in the fight against the pandemic and will continue to support their efforts.

The first two batches of kits arrived in Fiji in May.

