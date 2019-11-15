News
Health Ministry receives $10,000 worth of assistance
November 12, 2020 11:03 am
The Ministry of Health yesterday received $10,000 worth of various chemicals that will assist frontline health workers in its fight against COVID-19.[Source: Dinfo]
The Management and staff of Mean products donated the cleaning chemicals to the Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete.
The chemicals will help clean health facilities as well.
Dr Waqainabete acknowledged the management and the staff for the timely assistance.
