Health Ministry monitoring evacuation centres

The health ministry is working with the National Disaster Management Office to keep a close eye on people at the different evacuation centers.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they are focusing on areas where measles cases have been recorded.

Dr Waqainabete says health staff will be deployed to evacuation centres if there are people who have not been vaccinated already.

“At the moment the NDMO is in charge of all the evacuation centers and they are working closely with the health ministry. Health Ministry’s senior staff and officials are liaising with them and updating NDMO on the latest reports.”

Two evacuation centres are open in the Serua/Namosi Province which is the hot spot for measles cases.

Out of the 25 measles cases in Fiji, 16 are from the Serua/ Namosi province.