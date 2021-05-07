Home

News

Health Ministry investigates leakage of images from theater

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 20, 2021 4:18 pm
Health Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete

The Ministry of Health has confirmed it is investigating how pictures of body parts were taken inside an operating theatre and uploaded on social media.

It concerns a woman whose arm was allegedly severed by her husband in Nadi over the weekend.

The patient was later transferred to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva where she remains admitted.

Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete has expressed dismay over what he believe to be pictures from one of their theater.

“I’m disappointed to have heard the release of photos and those are a breach of confidentiality and also they are a breach of ethical and moral values in which we as an organization aspired too.”

Dr. Waqainabete has called on the public to stop circulating the pictures in question, as well as videos of the initial attack.

“This is an unneeded distraction, most importantly to the family of those involved, this is something that is uncalled for.”

The Nadi man charged with attempted murder over the weekend will remain in custody as his bail was denied and his case will now be called at the Lautoka High Court on the 31st of this month.

