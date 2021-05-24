Health Ministry hopes for a continued supportive budget

The Ministry of Health says it is looking forward to tonight’s 2021/2022 National Budget announcement hoping the same amount of support from the last one will continue.

The Ministry was allocated 393.4m in the 2020/2021 budget.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says from recent discussions – they understand more resources have been driven towards our fight against COVID-19.

This includes upgrading some health facilities and the utilization of general practitioners.

Through their allocation tonight, the Ministry also hopes to sustain and strengthen some of its health programs.

‘’All over the world – there’s been economic challenges. There’s been guidance given by the World Health Organization towards ensuring the health resources are supported and so far, the Honorable Prime Minister and Minister for Economy has over the last two to three years continued to do that and we are very thankful for that given the challenges that we are facing.’’

Dr Waqainabete says what is apparent now is that the Fijian economy needs health security in order for it to grow and there’s a major focus on this in the next financial year.

