Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health Ministry hopes for a continued supportive budget|Hospitalisation and deaths, more concerning than daily spikes|Health workers must be vaccinated|Police begin issuing fines for breaches|Compulsory vaccination for public workers is lawful: Raj|Full compliance for North isolation cases|Moderna vaccines to arrive today|Northern villages implement safety measures|Daily infections cross 1,000 threshold|More screening and swab taken since last update|Daily COVID test average increases|COVID-19 relief measures expected in budget announcement|Pandemic leads to surge in e-commerce|Huge resistance to seeking care|Temporary exemptions for COVID-19 vaccination|PM encouraged by vaccine take-up|Minister for Health commends village lockdowns|Ministry urges teachers to vaccinate|Labasa businesses want import duties unchanged|PM acknowledges ANZMAT assistance in COVID battle|Fiji grateful to Australia and NZ for their support|US commits funds for COVID vaccines|More people in Qauia vaccinated|Former Nawaka resident gives back to his community|March quarter was unfavourable for tourism|
Full Coverage

Budget 2021-22

Health Ministry hopes for a continued supportive budget

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
July 16, 2021 12:40 pm
Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete.

The Ministry of Health says it is looking forward to tonight’s 2021/2022 National Budget announcement hoping the same amount of support from the last one will continue.

The Ministry was allocated 393.4m in the 2020/2021 budget.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says from recent discussions – they understand more resources have been driven towards our fight against COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

This includes upgrading some health facilities and the utilization of general practitioners.

Through their allocation tonight, the Ministry also hopes to sustain and strengthen some of its health programs.

‘’All over the world – there’s been economic challenges. There’s been guidance given by the World Health Organization towards ensuring the health resources are supported and so far, the Honorable Prime Minister and Minister for Economy has over the last two to three years continued to do that and we are very thankful for that given the challenges that we are facing.’’

Dr Waqainabete says what is apparent now is that the Fijian economy needs health security in order for it to grow and there’s a major focus on this in the next financial year.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.