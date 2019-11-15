Health Ministry dispels fear-inducing rumors about Navua hospital

The Health Ministry has today dispelled counterproductive and fear-inducing rumors being spread about ongoing preparations at Navua Hospital in light of COVID-19.

Tui Namosi Ratu Suliano Matanitobua yesterday released a statement saying the proposed decision by the Government to declare the new Navua Hospital a Coronavirus Quarantine Centre and relocate patients to the old Navua Hospital has put the people of Serua, Namosi, and Navua in fear.

Ratu Suliano also claimed he received hundreds of calls and courtesy calls.

He claimed the proposed move will not only jeopardize public health but fear away investors and tourists from Navua.

The Health Ministry in a statement clarified there are no planes of COVID-19-positive foreign nationals en-route to Fiji, and Navua Hospital will not be converted into a quarantine unit for other nations.

The Ministry says this is a routine, precautionary measure guided by the World Health organization and no risk is posed to residents in Navua.

It says the presence of an isolation unit means the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak is dramatically reduced.

The statements further add the Ministry is being proactive by identifying and preparing a number of isolation facilities throughout Fiji in order to safely contain any suspected or confirmed cases in the country.

As part of this undertaking, preventative isolation units in the Western, Central and Northern divisions are being prepared as well.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says it is deeply concerning to see certain individuals abuse their position to exploit, rather than condemn, false information being spread about the Navua Hospital.

The Ministry says this sort of interference in the Ministry’s work impedes their ability to mitigate the risk posed by COVID-19 to the Fijian people.