Health Ministry continues to provide technical advice

The Ministry for Health says it will continue to provide technical advice to ministries and government departments as long as the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic looms.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says their particular focus is on the Ministry of Education, as there needs to be a safe space once a decision to resume school is made.

Dr Waqainabete says they’re in constant communication with the Education Ministry, giving them the necessary advice needed for the safety of all students.

“Certainly the Ministry of Education have had done a lot of work on that and I won’t talk into that area because certainly, they’ve been working and also coordinating and discuss with colleagues from Ministry of Health and also the expert from the Ministry of Health who have been providing that technical advice.”

The Minister says he is pleased with the collaboration.

“We’ve been pleased that we’ve been involved in these discussions as you are also aware there are countries around the world where their Ministry of Health struggles to be on the table in terms of providing adequate and robust policy advice.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had recently said Year 12 and 13 students are expected to return to school by the end of this month.

Bainimarama highlighted that younger school children are vulnerable to COVID-19 and there is a need to protect them.