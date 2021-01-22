Home

Health Ministry continues efforts to contain typhoid

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 26, 2021 12:50 pm
The Ministry of Health will continue to collect water samples from the typhoid affected areas in Vanua Levu for testing.

Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima says this is an essential part of the MOH’s strategic plan in ensuring there is no outbreak of typhoid.

So far, there are still 15 cases of typhoid in the Northern Division, 11 in Macuata, two in Cakaudrove and one in Bua.

Rainima says the Water Authority of Fiji is installing filters in water tanks to ensure communities are getting clean water.

He adds, while the concentration at the moment is on the hotspot areas, they are also looking into the surrounding areas as well.

