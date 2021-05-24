Home

News

Health Ministry begins quality improvement

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 28, 2022 12:40 pm
The Ministry of Health is undertaking a quality improvement project focused on hospital management. [Source: The Pacific Community]

The Ministry of Health is undertaking a quality improvement project focused on hospital management.

Chief Medical Advisor Doctor Jemesa Tudravu says the 5S Kaizen TQM Project facilitated by JICA will be training medical professionals from six divisional hospitals and health centres across the country.

Dr Tudravu says the project will enable trained medical professionals to implement quality assurance programs in the most remote nursing stations, and improve medical services to Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

“So they look at their processes, they look at the feedback that they receive from their community, what are the challenges, what are the issues and then they work out ways to address these issues or the gaps that they identify so that they can improve the efficiency of their processes.”

Dr Tudravu adds they want teams to not only practice quality improvement but also establish a culture in their health facilities.

 

