Health Ministry begins LTDD campaign

The Ministry of Health is now launching a door-to-door campaign to combat Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue, and Diarrhea.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says they are seeing a rise in illnesses that thrive in wet environments post Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Our Weekend of Readiness and Responsibility starts with our LTDD campaign. Every Fijian should spend this weekend tracking down breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Empty out containers, tyres or rubbish that hold water. And if medical teams conduct screenings in your area, please cooperate.

Similar advice was given by Chief Medical Advisor Dr Jemesa Tudravu.

This weekend we use the time that we spend at home, clean-up out homes, clean-up our compounds, clean-up areas in our community that are possible breeding grounds for vectors, for pests and therefore – for diseases and we hope that by the end of the weekend – our community and our villages will be a lot cleaner.

Fijians are being urged to cooperate with medical teams, as health screening efforts continue across the country.