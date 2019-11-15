Health Minister maintains no cases of COVID-19 in Fiji

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete is calling on health professionals to stop spreading rumours with regards to COVID-19.

It has come to light that some private doctors are telling individuals that the disease is already in Fiji and that there are a handful of confirmed cases.

Dr Waqainabete says it’s critical that doctors are truthful and factual about their information.

“For Doctors in any particular institution such as the private sector to be saying that there is a Coronavirus case in Fiji and it’s unfactual and it’s wrong, in my opinion is unethical”.

Dr Waqainabete says if there is a confirmed COVID-19 case in Fiji, the Ministry will inform Fijians promptly.

He says people should not believe everything they hear and to not cause unnecessary panic.

He adds they will be able to conduct COVID-19 test locally in a week’s time.