Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Health Minister maintains no cases of COVID-19 in Fiji

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 9, 2020 12:55 pm
Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete is calling on health professionals to stop spreading rumours with regards to COVID-19.

It has come to light that some private doctors are telling individuals that the disease is already in Fiji and that there are a handful of confirmed cases.

Dr Waqainabete says it’s critical that doctors are truthful and factual about their information.

Article continues after advertisement

“For Doctors in any particular institution such as the private sector to be saying that there is a Coronavirus case in Fiji and it’s unfactual and it’s wrong, in my opinion is unethical”.

Dr Waqainabete says if there is a confirmed COVID-19 case in Fiji, the Ministry will inform Fijians promptly.

He says people should not believe everything they hear and to not cause unnecessary panic.

He adds they will be able to conduct COVID-19 test locally in a week’s time.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.