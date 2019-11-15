Health Minister attacks NFP for suggesting civil servants paycut

The Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has accused the National Federation Party of reducing the morale of the nurses and doctors for suggesting a 35 percent pay cut for all civil servants earlier this year.

NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad yesterday moved a motion for a special committee to conduct a holistic inquiry into all aspects of health and medical care service at the public hospitals and centers.

Dr Waqainabete attacked NFP for suggesting a pay cut for all civil servants.

“I want Fiji to know that National Federation Party wrote a pay cut of 35 percent for all civil servants including the same doctors and nurses and ward assistants that they are there fighting the cause. And they come today in the midst of the COVID-19 to come and say we feel for them. Their morale is low. You made their morale low. Honorable Tikoduadua your party made the morale low”.

NFP Leader Biman Prasad claims the deterioration of health services and medical care is a reality.

“I would urge the Minister for Health, I had expected better from him. I urge him to see this as an important suggestion and I know they will vote against this, but if he feels this is not the right time to have an inquiry I would urge him to consider this in the future”.

In response, the Health Minister said the inquiry suggested by Professor Prasad will put further pressure on the Ministry as they are already facing challenges amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The motion was defeated.