Health literacy important in policing institutions

Studies have revealed that police officers are seven times more at risk of having a fatal cardiac disease.

This was highlighted during a briefing between the senior command of the Fiji Police Force and Australian Federal Police’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Katrina Sanderson on the importance of health literacy.

In a zoom meeting, Acting Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu and senior members of the command group were given an overview of the work conducted by Dr Sanders in transforming the AFPs approach to organizational health and safety and wellbeing.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Sanders says it’s important to change the executive thinking to take any policing institution into the new area of occupational medicine and welfare.

She says incorporating health literacy is important as it’s generally low in most policing institutions.

The meeting aimed at assisting the police’s efforts in addressing overall health issues faced by the institution and to help with programs specifically targeting the psychological wellbeing of an officer.

Dr Sanders adds that addressing health in policing is complex with both personal and professional demands.