Health inspectors check food stock

Health inspectors are conducting inspections on food in shops and supermarkets affected by the recent flooding.

The teams have been carrying out the inspections in Labasa since yesterday.

In most supermarkets and shops, frozen foods and other food items have been condemned and discarded.

The majority of these have been spoiled due to the non-availability of electricity and others due to damage by floodwaters.

The inspections are being carried out to ensure the health and wellbeing of Fijians in Labasa and to prevent any disease outbreaks.