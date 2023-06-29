Health budget underspent, claims Dr McCaig

The Ministry of Health underspends its capital expenditure budget allocations as it does not have the resources to better organize its needs.

This has been highlighted by Retired Orthopedic Surgeon Dr Eddie McCaig while speaking on “Saqamoli Matters last night.

Dr McCaig claims last budget allocation was underspent by the Ministry, which, on average, comprised about 2.4 percent of the Gross Domestic Product.

According to the Fiscal Review Committee Reports, this is well below the World Health Organization’s recommended standard of 4-5 percent of GDP to achieve universal health care coverage and equal access to health care.

Dr McCaig claims Fiji’s Health sector will never have enough money, but it needs to use the full amount that is allocated.

“Last year, of the 3.75 percent, we only used 2.4. So we haven’t even used what has been given to us. If you ask ministry of health administrators, they say you need more money. What do you need it for? You haven’t used last years.”

Fiji Nursing Association General Secretary, Filomena Talawadua says if the Ministry could not fully utilize the allocated budget, they could have used it to retain the nurses.

“We have lost a thousand nurses in the last two years alone. As I speak to you today it has been brought to our attention that 11 more nurses from the operating theatre in one of our hospitals gave in their resignation effective immediately.”

The Health Ministry was allocated $395.1 million in the 2022–2023 Budget, which is around 3.75 percent of GDP.

FBC News has sent questions to the Ministry regarding utilization of the budget allocation and the mass resignation of nurses.