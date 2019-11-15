Health authorities stress the need to boil all drinking water

In the wake of Tropical Cyclone Harold, the Ministry of Health are advising all Fijians to boil their drinking water.

Chief Medical Adviser, Dr Jemesa Tudravu says given TC’s impact on water supply in some areas, there is a need for Fijians to ensure they take extra precautions.

“We have high risks of the spread of infectious diseases such as typhoid as well as leptospirosis so we should be boiling all drinking water as much as possible in communities where water supply is affected, please boil all drinking water.”

Dr. Tudravu notes that people must also remember that Fiji continues to fight against COVID-19 and there is a need to ensure hand hygiene is maintained, social distancing practiced and to refrain from any social gatherings.

He adds that they are also working with the National Disaster Management Office to ensure that these preventative measures for Coronavirus are also enforced at evacuation centres.