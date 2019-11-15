Health and safety of workers paramount

Ensuring the safety and well being of all employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic is paramount.

Minister for Employment Parveen Kumar says the pandemic has already affected both essential and non-essential industries with thousands of Fijians already losing jobs.

“We are working with employers for ways and means of lessening the impact on employment proposing reduced work hours, job sharing and usage of leave entitlement.”



As the pressure mounts on countries to ease their lockdown restrictions, the International Labour Organization has urged Governments to take action to prevent and control COVID-19 in the workplace.

Article continues after advertisement

Marking the ‘2020 World Occupation Health and Safety’ the ILO has urged all employers to carry out risk assessments and ensure their workplaces meet strict occupational safety and health criteria.

The Employment Minister has clarified that since the confirmation of the first COVID-19 case in Fiji, his Ministry has been working with stakeholders to conduct awareness and protect all employees.

“To date, our workplace COVID-19 awareness has covered some 1, 536 employers with 9, 989 workers, covering all the essential and non-essential industries.”

The Ministry of Employment is calling on employers to follow the laws to ensure workers are not denied their rights.























