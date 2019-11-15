Local cosmetics popular product on Global Trade Show

Local health and cosmetics gained popularity during the Global50 Virtual Trade Show that started last week.

This includes products such as virgin coconut oil and FijiKava products.

The Expo is spearheaded by Investment Fiji and will be on-going throughout this month as a platform to ensure the success of Fijian brands and products in the global markets.

Chief Executive Craig Strong says among other products which have gained popularity include food and beverages, fashion and apparel, manufactured goods, and primary industries.

He adds the agency has a variety of targeted approach, working closely with High and Trade Commissioners to ensure Fiji has the quality of products being promoted globally.

“With the upsurge of exporters wanting to be involved in this initiative shows that they’re adapting very quickly to this new normal making sure that once this COVID pandemic passes and it will pass, not only brand Fiji but all the brands that make up brand Fiji within our categories will poise to leverage the success.”

The virtual expo so far drew over 1,300 visitors to the platform with over 12,000 views from global markets particularly Europe, India, United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, Australia, USA, and China among other countries.

He adds the expo has so far led to 60 potential market deals.