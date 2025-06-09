Health and hygiene boost for Western schools

Source: Supplied

In an effort to improve hygiene practices among schoolchildren and reduce the spread of preventable diseases, Ocean Soaps (a division of Punjas Group) has launched a new hand washing initiative across the Western Division.

The campaign was launched this week in partnership with the Ministry of Health and will see the distribution of hundreds of antibacterial soap bars to schools across the region. The goal is to promote daily hand washing habits in classrooms and reinforce basic hygiene as a frontline defence against illnesses like typhoid, leptospirosis and dengue fever.

Ocean Soaps’ donation includes its Bodyguard Antibacterial Cleansing Bars, which are designed to eliminate germs and support better hygiene among children in high-risk environments.

Punjas Group’s Chief Marketing Manager, Gopal Jadhav, said the campaign reflects the company’s commitment to community wellbeing.

“We all have a role to play in preventing illness — and that starts with small habits like washing our hands with soap. Every time a child washes their hands properly, they are protecting themselves and the people around them. It’s a simple but powerful habit.”

The initiative is being rolled out with the support of the Ministry of Health, which continues to focus on public awareness and school-based programmes to fight communicable diseases, particularly during the wet and cyclone seasons.

Ministry of Health representative Rakesh Kumar acknowledged the support from Ocean Soaps and emphasised the importance of public-private collaboration in improving community health.

“This kind of support makes a real difference at the grassroots level. When schools have access to hygiene supplies and students understand the importance of hand washing, we see fewer cases of preventable disease.”

The campaign launch also coincides with Punjas Group’s 90th anniversary – marking nearly a century of service in the Pacific.

