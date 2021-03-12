Headteacher abandons position, replacement appointed

A new head of school will report to duties at the Galoa Island Primary School in Bua tomorrow.

Education Minister, Rosy Akbar says it’s unfortunate that the previous headteacher left the school without notice.

Akbar says the Ministry was made aware of the situation at Galoa three weeks ago.

“Yes we are aware of the situation, unfortunately for us after Galoa was rebuilt by the Australian Defence Forces and we started classes, a few weeks later, there were complaints from the villagers regarding the head of the school and without our knowledge, the head of school abandons his position and it was later brought to our attention – so the head of school is seen as deemed to have resigned.”

She says this is a challenge faced by the Ministry, as many teachers leave without any notice.

“Unfortunately this is our situation with the 1, 000 plus schools and sometimes teachers resign without notice, some do not report to duties and by the time the issue comes to the HR then we have to follow our process whereby we appoint new teachers.”

Akbar says currently 70 students at the Galoa Primary School are looked after by two teachers.

She says due to less number of students, they hold composite classes.