Head of the ICRC Pacific visits Fiji

Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yogesh J. Karan met with the Regional Head of the ICRC.

It was the first meeting between Karan and the Head of Regional Delegation in the Pacific for the International Committee of the Red Cross Vincent Ochilet who yesterday paid him a courtesy visit.

The meeting provided an opportunity for Fiji to renew its commitment and explore ways to broaden partnerships with the ICRC through stronger engagements.

The ICRC regional delegation in the Pacific is based in Suva, Fiji.

It covers 16 countries (Australia, Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, New Zealand, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu) and other territories of the Pacific.

Since its establishment in 1863, the ICRC’s objective has been to ensure protection and assistance for victims of armed conflict and strife.

It does so through its direct action around the world, as well as by encouraging the development of international humanitarian law (IHL) and promoting respect for it by governments and all weapon bearers.