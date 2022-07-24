Head of State leaves for UK and Middle East tour

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, left for the United Kingdom yesterday where he will represent Fiji at the opening ceremony of the XXII Commonwealth Games.

He will also visit Fijian peacekeepers serving in the Middle East.

While in the UK, the President will meet Fiji’s High Commissioner Jitoko Tikolevu and the Fijian diaspora.

The Presidential visit is also the first after the COVID pandemic forced lockdowns the world over.

President Katonivere is expected to return in three weeks.

Chief Justice Kamal Kumar, will act as President in Katonivere’s absence.