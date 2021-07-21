Home

News

HCFC consumption reduced by 35 percent in 2020

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 10, 2021 6:53 am

Fiji managed to reduce its Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC) consumption by 35% last year.

The Permanent Secretary for Environment, Joshua Wycliffe revealed this, while officially opening the HCFC Phase-out Management Plan (HPMP) Stage II Virtual Stakeholder Consultation for the Refrigeration and Air-conditioning (RAC) sector this week.

Wycliffe says that this has only been possible through the continuous support of the government stakeholders, enforcement agencies and the RAC sector.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the overall strategy has been, to facilitate Fiji’s compliance with the phase-out target through minimal impact on the Refrigeration and Air-conditioning industry, economy and the environment.

Wycliffe says the the aim is to implement an integrated plan for HCFC reductions to facilitate the market transition to HCFC alternatives while achieving climate benefits through the adoption of climate friendly RAC technologies.

He says as a Small Island State, Fiji is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

The Department of Environment strongly supports and remains committed to any initiative that would help mitigate the negative impacts that contribute to climate change. We call for immediate action to reduce emissions.

 

