Have you say in the national budget, albeit online

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
May 25, 2020 4:40 pm
The Ministry of Economy has begun public on-line consultations on the budget.

The online consultations comes with a 2020/2021 National Budget Submission form which allows you to have your voice heard.

The form can simply be filled out and submitted to the Economy Ministry.

In response to the current COVID-19 precautionary safety measures in place, the Fijian public are requested to submit their proposals online for consideration.

The notice from government outlines the budget will be framed around safeguarding the wellness of Fijian families through the dual economic and health crisis facing the world and will be central to the 2020-2021 National budget as well as funding vital to public health measures, while also aiming to bolster consumer, business and investor confidence.

Online submissions are currently open.

The date for the budget address is expected to be announced this week in Parliament.

Meanwhile, all of government have until the end of this week to finalise their budget submissions.

 

