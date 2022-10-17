Have open conversation with children: Police

The Fiji Police Force is urging parents and guardians to have an open and honest conversation with their children.

With the 4th term of school set to begin tomorrow, police indicated concern over drug use.

It says children are more likely to respect the advice of their parents or guardians about alcohol and drug use.

Police say through conversation, parents can protect their children from many of the high-risk behaviors associated with substance abuse.

It urges them to supervise and check their children’s school bags and be aware of what they are taking to school or bringing home.