Haus Pasifika concerned with online attacks

Concerns have been raised by the Haus Pasifika on transphobia and homophobia online targeting queer and transgender people.

The Haus Pasifika is calling on politicians, citizens, and stakeholders to engage in political debate and not one that is centred on hate or maligning another.

It states a peaceful transition of power during an election must be recognized.

The organization further calls for authorities to ensure that a free and fair election must reflect a human rights-centric approach and that there should be no room for homophobia and transphobia.

Human Rights Feminist Activist Lady Miki states the 2013 Constitution prohibits discrimination against people on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity and expression.

Lady Miki says Queer and Transgender citizens are already marginalized within society and comments in particular by the recent social media post by the Party Leader of All Peoples Party targeting a political party candidate who identifies as an indigenous transgender are extremely dangerous and only exacerbate the existing discrimination and violence of queer and transgender Fijians.

Lady Miki says queer and transgender lives are not political battlegrounds adding that the party leader’s comment is transphobic, unconstitutional and a human rights violation adding that the party leader must be held to account.