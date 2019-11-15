Haus of Koila prepares for December Fashion Show

The local fashion industry is diversifying, with a focus on resilience and sustainability through fashion and culture.

The Haus of Koila through its platform is now engaging in a philanthropic approach by providing the students of Wainiyavu with stationery.

Director Adi Koila says the impact of COVID-19 has not spared our fashion industry, slowing down production for local creators.

“Coronavirus has made the fashion industry around the world come to a halt and like many in the industry, we’ve taken this hiatus as an opportunity to reassess our fashions directions and trend.”

Adi Koila says they have explored innovative ways to earn revenue by establishing an online platform, which ensures sustainability during this crisis.

”It has picked up the past few months especially our online orders from our overseas market. When COVID first hit, we did take a dive in retail and in our order as well. We couldn’t close down as well because for us it’s not only about us, it’s our stuff as well and we didn’t want to leave them going home with nothing.”

As part of their restructuring, Haus of Koila is also focused on their social responsibility.

Their December 17th fashion show aims to create a positive social impact empowering women and youth through sustainable measures.