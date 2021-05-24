Harvesting coconut crabs in parts of Cikobia banned

The harvesting of the giant coconut crab or ugavule has now been banned from a part of Cikobia Island by landowners.

The mataqali Ligau of Vatulele Village has taken this approach in order to conserve the island cuisine to ensure there is enough stock for their future generations.

Mataqali Member Joji Biriale says Cikobia is well known for the coconut crabs and it is their most treasured resource on the island.

Sadly however, Biriale says over the years they have seen how people from outside the island illegally harvest the coconut crabs from their land.

“People have abused a resource this island is known for. We are doing this this because we are thinking of our future generation and their future.”

Vatulele Village Headman Waisale Vai says the coconut crab used to be abundant on the island and one could find it almost anywhere.

But, he says nowadays, it’s almost difficult to find one immediately.

Vai says it’s being overharvested.

“Before, people would seek permission from our elders to harvest the crabs. Nowadays, boats come from everywhere and they harvest from any part of the island taking all sizes of the crabs.”

The ban applies to a portion of the land and is in place indefinitely.

Vai says villagers will monitor the harvesting on the island and Cikobians on the mainland will monitor the boats coming in with the ugavule.

Harvesting of coconut crab however is allowed on other parts of the island.

Those caught harvesting from the banned area will have their catch confiscated and their boats stopped from leaving the island.

Cikobia Island is located in the open seas, 60 km from Udu Point and approximately five hours by boat from Labasa.