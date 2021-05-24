Home

Harrison generates prostate cancer awareness through his story

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 6, 2021 4:10 pm
Neil Harrison

Neil Harrison first discovered a slightly high level of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) during a routine test in 2017.

But with no symptoms of any prostatitis, Harrison didn’t put much attention to it until another test two years later that saw very high PSA levels.

Originally from Australia, Harrison who has lived in Savusavu now for several years, discovered through a biopsy that his prostate was 80 percent cancerous.

Article continues after advertisement

He was required to have it removed and flew to Australia for the surgery.

Harrison was sharing his story at a recent Savusavu Chamber of Commerce Cancer Fundraiser, hoping to raise awareness on prostate cancer.

“Without the testing, I would never have known, I had no symptoms whatsoever, everything was functioning normally. I had no idea there was anything amiss. Every man over the age of 50, you should be testing every two years.”

The fundraiser is the first for Savusavu and the organizer, Savusavu Chamber of Commerce aims to make it an annual event following a good turnout this year.

Chamber President Ravi Chhaganlal says proceeds from the fundraiser will be given to the Fiji Cancer Society.

