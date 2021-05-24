Home

Harrison commends Fiji’s leadership role

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 28, 2022 5:37 am
[Source: Supplied]

New Zealand’s Ambassador for Climate Change, Kay Harrison, has thanked Fiji for the great leadership in the climate change space.

Harrison met with Minister responsible for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, on her first dedicated climate change visit to the Pacific.

During the meeting, Harrison expressed New Zealand’s intention to assist Fiji in accessing climate finance.

This will be done particularly through their newly announced climate aid contribution of NZ$1.3 billion over four years to support countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

Harrison says over the years Fiji has shown strong commitment and delivery, especially with its groundbreaking climate change legislation – the Climate Change Act.

The A-G highlighted Fiji’s heightened vulnerability to climate change and the recent mitigation and adaptation strategies undertaken by the Government.

This includes the construction of climate-resilient infrastructure such as underground cabling.

He also emphasised the importance of accessing affordable climate finance and the support of bilateral partners, such as New Zealand, to assist Fiji in delivering its climate change commitments.

