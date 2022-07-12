Harris to address forum leaders

United States Vice President Kamala Harris will address the Pacific Island Forum Leaders tomorrow to reassure their commitment to the region.

Harris will join the leaders virtually to also discuss opportunities to deepen US engagement in the region and areas to deliver concrete results for the people of the Pacific.

She will also highlight works being undertaken to strengthen America’s ties with the region.

This engagement builds on President Biden’s remarks at the Pacific Islands Forum meeting last year and Secretary of State, Antony Blinken’s trip to Fiji earlier this year.