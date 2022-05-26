Haroon Ali Shah’s allegations are lies: AG

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the government is looking at legal avenues to put corrective measures in place against allegations made by disbarred lawyer, Haroon Ali Shah.

Shah during a Fiji Labour Party meeting in Lautoka last week, made unverified statements that government tenders were not following due process.

While responding to the allegations, Sayed-Khaiyum says the statements made by the disbarred lawyer are an outright lie.

Article continues after advertisement

“That’s a lie. I understand that the chair of the tender committee made a statement but it’s also a breach of the law. You cannot make those kind of allegations without any facts. Unfortunately, this one particular recording we received was in a remote rural area. Some people may not necessarily have access to information so there are people standing up there and campaigning and essentially telling lies.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says he received a recording yesterday about the allegations and further dismisses claims that government only gives tenders to those it knows.

FBC News approached Shah yesterday to furnish evidence of his claims, however, refused a request for an interview.

Chair of the Government Tender Board and Reserve Bank of Fiji Governor Ariff Ali has also responded saying that Shah must furnish evidence not only to him, but also to the police and the

Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

Ali adds the Board made up of independent members vets and approves all purchases above $50,000.