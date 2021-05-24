Home

News

Hard work and determination are key to success

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 19, 2021 4:30 pm
Rohini Lata [Photo: Supplied]

Hard work and dedication know no bounds and are key principles in being successful.

This is true for Rohini Lata who began her career as a cleaner in 1987 at The Pacific Community Land Resource Division, before being promoted to lab assistant 13 years later.

Lata says she has always been passionate about her work, dedicating her leisure time to learning from her colleagues.

“As a cleaner I was washing the bottles every time, mopping, sweeping and I see staff doing the tissue culture work. I was interested as they were doing different crops.”

The determined mother worked as a lab assistant for almost 15 years, learning the trade, mastering her technique and honing her skills.

She continues to impress rising to the rank of a Lab Technician in 2016, carrying out some important work.

“The work I am doing here is very important for the Pacific because when we here disaster or cyclone like Winston time; because they lose all the plant. When they want some more plants then I have to bulk up plenty of media and plant the culture in the media and when it’s ready we distribute.”

Lata is now a passionate Lab Technician and hopes to assist the country and the region by means of sustainable food security.

