Hard drugs, a bigger concern

The Fiji Police Force has revealed that a lot more manpower and resources are being used to fight hard drugs than marijuana.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone is being used to move hard drugs to the Australian market.

Qiliho says Fiji does not have enough manpower to fight hard drug dealers who are exploiting our EEZ to sell methamphetamines’ and cocaine.

“We don’t have the resources to be able to deal with that. We work with our navy, we work with our foreign counterparts, we share information and intelligence with our foreign counterparts that can interdict or get us into working on anti-narcotics operations and that is an ongoing big exercise, it’s not an issue that Fiji is dealing with on its own.”

Qiliho says some of the hard drugs seized some time back are still kept in the exhibits and they are trying to get court orders to destroy them.