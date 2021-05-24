New equipment to detect cervical cancer

A colposcope was handed over to the Fiji Cancer Society and the Ministry of Health today to help in the early detection of cervical cancer.

The magnifying device which costs $30,000 was donated by the Acting British High Commissioner, Paul Welsh and his wife Jessica who lobbied private firms to raise funds.

The Fiji Cancer Society says the equipment is timely as they plan to set-up a new clinic to offer a host of services to cancer patients.

Article continues after advertisement

Welsh says the device could help save lives.

“We were able to purchase equipment as the medical expert say, could save lives of many hundreds of women in Fiji every year.”

The colposcope will be used at the CWM Hospital and those behind the initiative hope to source more such devices with the help of sponsors.