Hand sanitizers not necessary

Ordinary Fijians don’t need hand sanitizers to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete while speaking on 4 The Record last night confirmed that hand washing with soap and water is just as effective.

“Just make sure you have soap and water at home. Personally at home, we don’t have hand sanitizers. So just tell the kids, 20 seconds wash with soap and water. This is not just for COVID-19, its also for influenza.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Waqainabete adds that hand sanitizers or alcohol solutions are useful when people are in a rush, however if people can just as easily wash with soap and water for the same results.

The minister adds that people should avoid shaking hands, fist bumps and even elbow bumps. COVID-19 is spread by close contact with infected persons.

Although there are no confirmed cases in Fiji, authorities say everyone needs to start practicing safety measures.

Fijians are being advised to keep at least one metre distance from others.