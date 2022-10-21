Halting biodiversity loss, a key topic for the Pacific

A preparatory meeting is now underway in Fiji that will create a united Pacific voice to ensure the needs of our island biodiversity are reflected in the upcoming 15th Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP15).

Director for Environment Sandeep Singh says the pre-COP Meeting this week presents an opportunity for an overview of the Convention on Biological Diversity and its protocols, to understand what has transpired in the last two years.

Singh says the unified Pacific voice and decisions they take at COP15 will depend on the deliberation and hours of dedication and hard work they put together collectively.

“It is my hope that the Pacific Preparatory meeting this week will allow us to arrive with confidence at the Conference of the Parties; and build momentum for a strong national commitment towards achieving our biodiversity goals and aspirations within this decade.”

The Director Environment adds that unless biodiversity loss is halted and reversed with immediate effect, it would cause significant damage to global economic and social resilience and stability.

Around 65 Pacific Island country participants, other SPREP members and partners attending in person or virtually, will create a Pacific strategy as our island parties to the CBD prepare for the CBD COP15.