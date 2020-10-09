Half a century of self-governance a celebration of unity: PM

Half a century of self-governance is a celebration of unity and a timely reflection.

Celebrating 50 years of independence, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fijians must use their sense of patriotism to drive their ambition and inspire real growth.

Bainimarama was pleased with the thousands of Fijians that turned out today to be part of the celebration at Suva’s Albert Park.

“Even as Fijians endured great adversity, we marked Fiji’s 50th birthday with patriotism and with pride.”

The Prime Minister says unity and hard work has seen Fiji grow dramatically in the past five decades.

Sharing a message of hope, Leader of Opposition Sitiveni Rabuka says today’s celebration is a triumph for all Fijians.

“I pray that those going through difficulties at this time will find solace in the help of others that we ourselves and help others get through this day with minimum trouble.”

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad shared similar thoughts saying the celebration recognizes the hard work of Fiji’s forefathers.

“I wish to extend my warm wishes to all the people in this country for the next 50 years and we hope that we are able to work together in a united way to see Fiji progress in the next 50 years.”

Queen Elizabeth the second, the very royal from whom Fiji gained independence has sent their well wishes to the people of Fiji, saying she remembers fondly their first visit here in 1953.