Two arrested in connection with alleged Halal Supermarket robbery

Two of the three men allegedly involved in last night’s robbery at the Halal Supermarket in Lautoka have been arrested by police.

The incident occurred at 78692 Halal Supermarket and was captured on CCTV footage, which has since circulated on social media.

Police confirmed the arrests were made in Natokowaqa today by the Lautoka Task Force.

The two suspects are currently in custody, and investigations are ongoing.

